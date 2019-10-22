Albuquerque city councilors approve party intervention proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have approved a resolution to give more money to the Albuquerque Police Department’s Party Patrol Unit.

Earlier this month, councilors proposed $280,000 of general fund money to be used to pay for more officers to respond to underage drinking calls. Despite opposition from some public speakers saying there were other ways to reach the youth, councilors Monday night approved the plan.

“I just think that we need to do something at this point. We need a short-term plan and a long-term plan, and I think that’s why working with the administration we have come and we’ve developed that, and the whole point is how we are going to keep youth safe,” Councilor Brad Winter said.

The proposal follows the death of 17-year-old Sean Markey, who was shot and killed at a homecoming party last month.