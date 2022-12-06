ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’

The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the country are testing out the new technology. Councilors say they plan to have the noise cameras up within six months.