ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors have signed off on putting more money toward public art. Previously 1% of the money spent on capital improvement projects had to go toward public art.

The ordinance passed Monday night moves that requirement up to 1.5%. The ordinance also adds digital media and temporary art installations to the definition of public art so those projects can qualify for the funding. Traditional art in the city, such as sculptures and murals will continue to be funded. According to the city, there are currently more than 1,400 works of art in Albuquerque.