Albuquerque city councilor withdraws ranked-choice voting proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque voters will not be ranking candidates in order of preference on the ballot anytime soon.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Councilor Don Harris withdrew his proposal to let voters decide whether to switch to a ranked-choice voting system. It came after citizens and fellow councilors expressed concerns that there would not be enough time to fully educate voters for the November election.

Councilor Harris agreed to let it go, at least for this year. “I think ranked-choice voting should be given a chance, and passing this proposition after speaking with Ms. Ferguson today, I realize this might actually be the worst thing for it,” Harris said.

The idea behind ranked-choice voting is to avoid costly run-off elections by allowing an automatic run-off based on how voters rank the candidates.