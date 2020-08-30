Albuquerque city councilor wants to make changes to state tobacco laws

FILE – In this Saturday, June 8, 2019, file photo, two women smoke cannabis vape pens at a party in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, U.S. health officials said 26 states have reported deaths, for a total of 52. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque City Councilor is trying to curb tobacco addiction in New Mexico. She says she’s concerned about how many young people in the state are using tobacco and she’s hoping the state will make changes.

Councilor Cynthia Borrego says our state surpasses the national rate when it comes to young people using tobacco. Because of that, she wants the state legislature to change a few things regarding tobacco sales.

She’s sponsoring a memorial, along with Isaac Benton, asking the state legislature to rescind the state laws around tobacco sales, and bringing them down to a local level. For example, Borrego says if the city of Albuquerque could make the rules, she would want to see the age be raised to 21 and up, in order to purchase tobacco products.

She says she’d also like to monitor neighborhoods that are more likely to see a high usage and take a look at zoning enforcement to curb the usage. All of this, she says, is to promote a healthy lifestyle in the city. “I think that it’s important that if we’re really serious about becoming a healthy city, this is a way for us to start,” Borrego says.

Borrego also blames part of the problem on the vaping craze, saying the fruity flavors attract young people and they’re more likely to become addicted. Borrego also says it wouldn’t be any different than someone trying to buy alcohol and needing to show identification in regards to enforcement.