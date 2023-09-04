ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque may soon place limitations on the personal production of cannabis with a bill that seeks to regulate how people can grow their own pot.

It’s been a little over two years since state legislators legalized the use of recreational cannabis across the state and soon after that historic moment, it didn’t take long before people were able to possess and grow cannabis plants at home. Under New Mexico’s Cannabis Regulation Act, anyone 21 years of age or older can grow up to six mature cannabis plants and six seedlings, but cities can adopt their own rules too.

A proposed ordinance by Councilor Brook Bassan, who represents the far Northeast Heights, seeks to regulate how people grow their own pot and limit the smell that comes from residential cannabis production. The bill would limit cannabis plants produced in homes to be grown within enclosed areas such as a greenhouse or room inside the home to reduce odors while banning the outdoor growing of plants not in a greenhouse or enclosed area.

The proposed ordinance is set to be introduced to the council on Wednesday before going to the council’s Finance and Government Operations subcommittee for review.