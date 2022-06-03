ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilor Renee Grout is proposing shifting funding from Planned Parenthood to a young adult shelter. The legislation would amend the city budget and appropriate $250,000 to the Family and Community Services department. $150,000 of that would go toward a new shelter for those between the ages of 18 and 25-years old. The rest of the money would go to the Barrett House Shelter which provides emergency shelter for homeless women and children.

The funding would replace a last-minute addition to the budget that gives funding to Planned Parenthood. “There’s a lot of people who put a lot of trust in us to spend their money wisely and ethically and there are citizens who are opposed to the work of Planned Parenthood and it’s a matter of conscience,” said Grout.

The legislation will be introduced at the city councilor meeting on June 6.