ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña wants state lawmakers to consider adopting an official state car. She is introducing a memorial urging state lawmakers to think about making the low rider New Mexico’s official state car.

That would be something lawmakers would discuss in the next legislative session. The memorial says lowriders are an integral part of New Mexico’s culture and deserve to be recognized.