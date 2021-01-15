Albuquerque City Councilor claims former lawmaker sexually harassed her

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s newest city council member is accusing a former lawmaker of sexually harassing her. According to the Albuquerque Journal, City Councilor Lan Sena issued a statement accusing former state lawmaker Abbas Akhil of sexual harassment.

In the statement, she says he abused his position of power by making unwanted sexual advances when she was his campaign staffer in 2019. The Albuquerque Journal also reports the letter released by Sena stated Abbas Akhil “must be held accountable for his actions.”

Akhil’s attorney is calling the allegation false. Akhil, a Democrat, represented part of southeast Albuquerque for only one term.

