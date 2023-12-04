ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was another heated debate at Albuquerque City Council Monday night, where councilors effectively stopped a hearing on a controversial change to the metro’s air quality rules. The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board was in the middle of a hearing this week over a proposal some say protects people from harmful pollution but others argue stifles development.

On Monday, city councilors voted to overhaul the air quality control board and stop the current board in its tracks from making more decisions. It comes after Mayor Tim Keller tried to block the council from enacting two controversial measures, vetoing two bills it approved. One aimed to change the makeup of the board while the other bill aimed to stop the work, particularly the consideration of new permit requirements, of the board until February.

The veto override puts a stop to hearings underway this week on whether to create a more stringent process for getting an air permit. Environmental advocates and the chair of the air quality control board spoke asking councilors to let the hearings play out. The chair of the air quality control board stressed the hearing to consider new permit requirements has been years in the making and involves more than a dozen parties with different viewpoints giving testimony.

But those opposed to new possible permit requirements, including Sandia National Labs, said it would cause a three-year delay in its ability to get permits.

“Our ability to meet fixed deadlines for national security deliverables, which is critical to the Department of Energy, and the nation’s defense will be compromised by the uncertainty of obtaining otherwise routine air permits,” said Jeff Heath, Infrastructure & Security Operations Associate Laboratories Director.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Airforce backed up that sentiment. Councilor Louie Sanchez pointed out the fact they rarely see representatives from the federal government at these meetings and asked if that spoke to the importance of this decision.

“What I can say is that there are four individuals who do my job across the entire United States, and it was deemed appropriate that I should come out here and speak,” said the Airforce spokesperson.

Councilor Dan Lewis is the one who initially introduced the two bills on the air quality control board. “Let’s make sure the air quality board is above reproach, this gives us an opportunity to be able to do that,” Councilor Lewis reiterated in Monday night’s meeting.

In his veto message, Mayor Keller said he also has concerns about the impact of the proposed permit rule but that changes to the board require collaboration with the county since they also appoint members to the board. Commissioners and some councilors argued it would be wrong to suspend the board in the middle of important work.

“R-23-176 imposes a moratorium, halting this quasi-judicial hearing which is already in progress which is a real concern to us in the county,” said County Commissioner Barbara Baca.

Before Monday night’s meeting Councilor Tammy Fieblekorn spoke to News 13 saying she 100% endorses the current board and how it operates. She declared she would not flip her vote to override the vetoes. “If you support the veto then you’re saying those folks have a right, just like everyone else in our community, to have their voice heard, to present their petition, and then let’s see what the air quality board says,” said Councilor Fieblekorn. “We won’t know what they’re going to do unless they have a chance to do it.”

In the end, council president Pat Davis flipped from his original position saying there would be too many legal challenges if the board were allowed to proceed with the current hearings. “I’m sort of inclined this evening to give people breathing room to think through this process, decide the right process for deciding the yeses and no’s and the rules for this process,” said Council President Davis.

In the other vote, it was Councilor Klarissa Pena who switched her vote to override the veto that will change how the air quality control board is compromised.

Mayor Keller sent this statement Monday evening: