ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque zero fares program for city buses is now permanent. City councilors voted six to three Wednesday in favor of the measure.

One of the biggest concerns was whether letting people ride the bus for free would attract crime. A recent study by the Transit Department suggested violent crime did not increase. Part of the city’s theory is that cleaner stops can help with overall safety. The Transit Department said the Central Avenue route is where many incidents on buses occurred last year, but they found most crimes were happening off of the buses at bus stops.