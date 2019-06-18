Albuquerque city council votes against rank-choice voting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors shot down ranked-choice voting, but the new way to vote may still have a chance.

Right now, if no candidate for a city office earns more than 50 percent of the vote, the city holds another election between the top two candidates. The proposal would have allowed voters to rank candidates in order of preference, and also save money on runoff elections.

Concerns included confusion for voters and bad timing with three councilors up for election. A proposal to allow voters to decide if they would like to implement ranked-choice voting is still being considered.