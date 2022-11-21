ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque city councilors will be taking final action on a resolution that would create a security incident response tactical plan for the bus system. Councilor Klarissa Pena introduced the resolution back in September.

Pena is asking for quarterly data. She’s asking the transit department for data about calls for service to Albuquerque buses and stations. The resolution also asks Mayor Tim Keller’s administration to develop a procedure for preventing access to people who have a history of being abusive or dangerous to drivers and the public. The meeting is scheduled for Monday evening at 5 p.m. over Zoom.