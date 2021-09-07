Albuquerque city council to vote on potential speed vans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are expected to vote on a speed camera ordinance. The city has said cameras would be similar to the Rio Rancho speed vans. They would go in intersections with high crash rates.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Local man arrested on drug and assault charges following wild chase
- Don’t Miss: ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief
- Health: Some New Mexicans turn to livestock drug to treat, prevent coronavirus
- Trending: Walmart employee charged with embezzling over $40K
Backers say the cameras would lead to more consistent and unbiased traffic law enforcement as well as conserve police resources. The fine would be $100. Councilors are expected to vote at the Wednesday meeting.