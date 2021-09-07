Albuquerque city council to vote on potential speed vans

[1] ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief - The wife of an Albuquerque police officer badly injured in a shooting is speaking out against the mayor and police chief. Tryna Verbeck is the wife of Officer Mario Verbeck, who was shot above his bullet vest, after confronting a robbery suspect last month near Juan Tabo and Lomas. She blamed the Albuquerque Police Department's short staffing on the current leadership. In a statement, Police Chief Harold Medina acknowledged APD not being fully staffed for a number of reasons like retirements, anti-police protests, and challenges from the pandemic.

[2] Some New Mexicans turn to livestock drug to treat, prevent coronavirus - The state's poison center says they've seen an increase in New Mexicans statewide taking the livestock deworming drug, Ivermectin, to treat COVID. The University of New Mexico's poison center says they've received at least 14 calls this year compared to just six the year before. New Mexico's poison center says some people are straightforward about why they're taking it, saying they're using the drug to prevent or treat COVID. Health officials say large doses of the drug can be dangerous, even deadly for people.