Albuquerque city council to vote on potential speed vans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors are expected to vote on a speed camera ordinance. The city has said cameras would be similar to the Rio Rancho speed vans. They would go in intersections with high crash rates.

Backers say the cameras would lead to more consistent and unbiased traffic law enforcement as well as conserve police resources. The fine would be $100. Councilors are expected to vote at the Wednesday meeting.

