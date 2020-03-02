Live Now
Albuquerque city council to vote on budget priorities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors are expected to vote on their budget priorities for the fiscal year.

The resolution, to be discussed Monday, covers everything from public safety needs like hiring more Albuquerque Police Department officers and beefing up park security, to boosting pay for transit drivers and transitioning ABQ Ride to a fare-free service.

No budget total has been set yet. The city council will send its priority list to the mayor’s office, which will send back for council approval by April.

