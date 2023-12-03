ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate continues over who should make the rules about air quality in Bernalillo County. It comes after Mayor Tim Keller vetoed two proposals brought by the city council.

Now, the council is set to vote on whether or not to override Mayor Keller’s veto. To make that happen, the council will need at least six votes in favor of overriding it. As it stands, the board in place has the final say when it comes to air quality rules.

Some believe the proposal is a last-ditch effort to stop a proposed regulation from being heard by current board members this month, which would add an extra step to those looking to acquire an air quality permit. Others stand behind it, saying that the proposal that would go before the board would hamper projects.

If passed, the proposal would require one engineer, one physician, a person involved in higher education focused on air pollution, and someone who has experience in air quality permit compliance to be on the board.

The council meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Monday.