ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council President Isaac Benton announced the last three city council meetings of the year will be held virtually over Zoom. The meetings affected by the change are scheduled for 5 p.m. on November 21, December 5 and December 19.

“With the holidays approaching, it will be helpful to many families to have the flexibility of these three meetings on a virtual platform,” Benton said in a release. The agendas for the meetings can be found on the city council website. The agendas are posted on the Friday before the scheduled meetings.