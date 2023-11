ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The council will consider a proposal allowing the sale of raw milk.

Under the ordinance, businesses would be able to acquire a permit to sell unpasteurized milk and milk products.

The FDA does not regulate the in-state sale of raw milk within the state where it is produced. The ordinance states sales are allowed everywhere in the state except Albuquerque.

Producers are required to follow state standards including inspections and testing.