Albuquerque City Council set to vote on condemning ‘pig house’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The saga over the so-called ‘pig house’ could finally be nearing an end. The city of Albuquerque has been in a battle with John Gallegos over his house near Louisiana and Copper for more than two decades.

On top of collecting trash, Larry Barker investigations have also found pigs living in the house at one point. the city has taken the owner, Gallegos, to court numerous times for failing to maintain his home and still nothing. Monday, the city council will decide whether to officially condemn the house. That move would give the city more power to force compliance.

Related Coverage: