Albuquerque city council planning Route 66 centennial celebration

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Route 66 sign

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque city council is setting aside $300,000 to begin planning a Route 66 centennial celebration. The event will be held in 2026.

Story continues below

Councilor Klarissa Pena said the centennial will be a unique opportunity to showcase Albuquerque. “Communities throughout the nation suffered a decline of the historic route when highways were built, so what do we do to bring that economic recover back, and I think, again, post-pandemic, this is our opportunity to really do that,” Pena said.

The city recently began construction on the Route 66 Visitor’s Center at Nine Mile Hill. Pena said it will be open when the centennial rolls around in 2026.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES