Albuquerque city council planning Route 66 centennial celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque city council is setting aside $300,000 to begin planning a Route 66 centennial celebration. The event will be held in 2026.

Story continues below

Councilor Klarissa Pena said the centennial will be a unique opportunity to showcase Albuquerque. “Communities throughout the nation suffered a decline of the historic route when highways were built, so what do we do to bring that economic recover back, and I think, again, post-pandemic, this is our opportunity to really do that,” Pena said.

The city recently began construction on the Route 66 Visitor’s Center at Nine Mile Hill. Pena said it will be open when the centennial rolls around in 2026.