Albuquerque City Council passes temporary changes to outside dining rules

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors voted on new rules allowing local businesses to expand their service outdoors Monday night. The council passed an emergency ordinance allowing restaurants to set up outdoor dining in a space where it normally would not be allowed like a sidewalk or parking lot.

The council also approved a bill allowing businesses to create what are called parklets or parquitos in curbside parking spaces. Businesses can use that space for dining or other customer services. Businesses will have to apply for temporary permits to make those changes but the permit will be free.

