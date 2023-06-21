ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors debated whether to let voters decide on overhauling the role of mayor and shifting power to a city manager. They decided to keep the current system in place.

Sponsors Louie Sanchez and Renee Grout said the change would have led to better decision-making and more qualified people running the city.

Mayor Tim Keller’s Office argued the move would be a step backward, and that having an elected mayor in charge ensures better accountability. Representatives for labor groups also spoke in favor of keeping the current system.

If the measure would have passed, voters would’ve been able to approve the measure in November, affecting Mayor Keller if he sought a third term.

In a six-to-three vote, the council decided against the measure. Some councilors said they would be open to restructuring the government but felt sending the proposal to voters wasn’t the right way to do it.