ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three months after the Albuquerque City Council returned to in-person meetings, they are once again reverting to virtual. The council’s upcoming meeting next Wednesday is scheduled to be held on Zoom, just like during the first two years of the pandemic.

Council President Isaac Benton says it’s because of a rise in COVID cases in the community and among city employees. The council will reassess the format in August when they return from break.