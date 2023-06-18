ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council has several items on the agenda, including a resolution that would change traffic flow in Downtown. They are also expected to vote on putting the power of the mayor to a city manager in voters’ hands this fall.

The intersection of Third and Silver would have its timed intersection stop light, changed to a four-way stop. Also, the resolution would change Tijeras and Marquette from one-way streets to two-way streets between 4th and 6th.

Councilor Isaac Benton, who is behind the resolution, has said, in the past, this is a way to make the streets Downtown safer, but people in the area said this stretch is relatively safe as is.

“As long as you don’t jaywalk, and it’s red light, I think it’s safe, and on the weekend, there’s not a lot of traffic,” explained Carl Schiotz, an Albuquerque resident who frequents the area.

The council will also be approving a joint effort between the city and the county to create a ‘Middle Rio Grande Housing Collaborative.’ That initiative would help Albuquerque and Bernalillo County address the housing crisis in the area.

City councilors are expected to vote on the heavily talked about a proposal to shift the mayor’s powers and have whoever’s in office be a part of the City Council. Some of the executive decisions would then fall on a council-appointed city manager instead of the mayor.

“City managers are selected based on their experience and qualification for this job. They have no guaranteed term of office. They are accountable to the entire council for the quality of their performance on the job,” said City Councilor Renee Grout, back in April. However, that vote has been postponed several times before.

Also, a new resolution will be heard on the city and county collaborative effort to revitalize part of the South Valley for the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Albuquerque City Council will meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m.