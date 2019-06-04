Albuquerque city council defers vote on ranked-choice voting system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A city councilor wants voters to decide whether to use a ranked-choice voting system in Albuquerque elections.

The city is considering having voters rank candidates in order of preference on ballots to avoid costly runoff elections. One proposal on the table would require approval from city council and the mayor, but councilor Don Harris wants voters to make that call.

"It's a significant change in how they vote, and something as fundamental in our democracy as voting, people should be the ones who decide how they vote," Albuquerque City Councilor Don Harris said.

Harris also says he doesn't think it's fair to change election law in the middle of election season, which is what the other proposal would do. If passed, his proposal wouldn't go into effect until 2021.

At Monday night's meeting, the council deferred a vote on the measure until Monday, June 17.