Albuquerque City Council denies neighbors’ effort to block development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Council voted to allow a controversial westside housing development to move forward. The fight over the property along the Oxbow Wetlands near Coors and Namaste has been going on for years. It was once owned by well-known local philanthropist Susan Poole. After her death, a developer bought it but neighbors want the land preserved as open space.

They tried to block the development by arguing the plans violated city code. Monday night, councilors denied the neighbors’ appeal, though councilors were divided on their role in the issue.

“Our simple decision is whether this is an appropriate development or appropriate plan for this site. I don’t believe it is, I don’t believe this is good precedent for the council to establish,” said City Councilor Pat Davis.

“This is something elected officials really shouldn’t ultimately be deciding, we talk about precedent, the city council doesn’t set precedent but a district court judge will,” said City Councilor Don Harris.

Councilors say they expect the fight to head to court.

