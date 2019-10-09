1  of  2
Albuquerque city council approves sports tourism initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have signed off on the funding aimed at ramping up sports tourism in Albuquerque.

The $28 million for the plan comes from the lodger’s tax paid by hotels. The projects include a new soccer complex, renovations to a westside baseball complex, and improvements at Isotopes Park.

It also covers a makeover at Los Altos Park near Eubank and I-40, which is notorious for being overrun with homeless camps. Upgrades include renovating its four softball fields and adding a fifth, as well as building a BMX track.

The goal is to attract tournaments and other events bringing more visitors to Albuquerque.

