ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors approved new rules meant to deter thieves from stealing catalytic converters. The ordinance, sponsored by councilor Renee Grout would make it harder for thieves to sell the catalytic converters.

It would require scrap metal dealers to collect information from anyone selling a catalytic converter, including a valid I.D. and proof the person owns the vehicle the converter came from. Dealers would also be required by law to hand over those records, if police ask for them.

“I’m hoping that it will make the risk higher for the criminal to try to steam them and sell them, but I also want it to protect the scrap metal dealers from unknowingly being a participant in crime,” Grout said. Lawmakers at the roundhouse are also considering a similar proposal on the state level.