Albuquerque City Council approves Main Library as a historic landmark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Councilors signed off on declaring Albuquerque’s Main Library downtown a city landmark. The city’s Landmark Commission approved the move earlier this year. The stark mid-70s style known as brutalist architecture perhaps does not bring the word beautiful to mind.

Those behind the designation say that look is exactly what makes the building significant since it represents a distinct era in architecture that’s rare in New Mexico. “During COVID they’ve had a chance to remodel and do some work there, do some upgrades to keep it fresh even though it is a little old, it’s a fabulous place and it looks even better today than it did a few years ago,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis.

The library becomes the city’s youngest landmark. The others on the list were built in the 1940s or earlier.