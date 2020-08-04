Albuquerque City Council approves $500K to help businesses expand outdoors

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has topped more than 21,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the state hasn’t seen the same dramatic surge in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths as compared to the total case count.

As of Monday, New Mexico had 21,130 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to statistics provided by the New Mexico Department of Health. Of those cases, 655 people have died of COVID-19, according to state data.