ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors have paved the way to build a massive solar manufacturing facility in Mesa del Sol.

The council voted on a number of measures in support of the company Maxeon Solar Technologies investing $2.4 billion in a manufacturing plant.

The plant will manufacture photovoltaic cells and assemble them into solar panels, something Maxeon claims sets them apart since other U.S. companies import those cells from overseas.

The plant is expected to employ 1,500 people and create 2,000 construction jobs in the coming years.

City and state leaders said the project promises a major economic boost for Albuquerque and the state.

Maxeon said the plant is expected to be operational by 2025.