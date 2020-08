ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As students begin fall classes, the University of New Mexico is working on a new way to keep them informed about COVID-19 cases on campus. It's creating a public, online dashboard where people can see updated information about the virus on campus. UNM said it's its way of being transparent.

"Other universities across the country have this in place. And it's intended to really give parents, employees, students, everyone, the community, a feeling of security," said Carla Domenici, a COVID Coordinator at UNM. "I think that by not having information it can cause a lot of speculation or it can cause fears to be ignited and with the dashboard, our hope is that we let people know that um, we're really trying to be clear and transparent with the community."