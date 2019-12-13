Albuquerque City Clerk Katy Duhigg resigns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Friday, City Clerk Katy Duhigg who has served in her position since August 2018, announced that she is resigning.

In a press release by the City of Albuquerque, Duhigg is said to be stepping down in order to run for office.

“It has been an honor to serve Albuquerque over the past year and a half,” said Duhigg in a statement. “I am proud of the reforms we made to the City’s Election Code, public financing, and Code of Ethics. We brought City elections in line with state law and emphasized transparency and accessibility so elections would serve people over politics. The record-setting-turnout in the recent local election clearly shows the City is heading in the right direction.”

Under her position, Duhigg was the city’s chief records custodian and was involved in overseeing the 2019 local election. While the city clerk position is unclassified and is filled by mayoral appointment and confirmed by the city council, the city says it will post the job publicly for all potential candidates to apply.