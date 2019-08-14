Albuquerque church vandalized three times in one week

The Metropolitan Community Church in Albuquerque was hit by vandals three times in less than a week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque church is cleaning up Wednesday morning after it was vandalized not once, but three times in a week. Officials with the Metropolitan Community Church near Lomas and Wyoming say they’re known for welcoming members of the LGBTQ community and immigrants and wonder if that’s what’s behind these attacks.

“This is taking away money from much-needed ministries in our church and it’s troubling,” said Pastor Judith Maynard. “If somebody needs something, I’d rather they just come to the door and ask for help. If they’re mad about something, let’s talk about it.”

The rocks thrown through the windows remain on the floor of the church where shards of glass still cover the carpet and seats. Vandals broke a window on the front door last Wednesday, Aug. 7. They immediately had it repaired, but the next day, vandals broke another window in the same door. On Tuesday, the church discovered vandals broke a window on the other door, as well as a large double-pane window in the worship center.

Maynard isn’t sure why it has been targeted so many times in the last week but can only guess. She says the church is known for welcoming all people, including members of the LGBTQ community. Recently, they also posted on Facebook about a trip to El Paso to pray for the conditions of the families separated at the border.

The repair costs are estimated around a thousand dollars. The church has a message for those involved with the vandalism.

“I’m not mad at anybody, I forgive you, whoever did it, but please stop,” said Maynard. “It’s costing money to us that’s needed for other things.”

This is a Christian church that’s been at the same location for 18 years and they’ve only had a few minor incidents during that time. The pastor says despite these recent attacks, people at the church are still in good spirits.