ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 30 years La Mesa Presbyterian in the international district has been serving up thanksgiving meals for those in need.

Thursday, more than 100 volunteers from 6 different churches came together to serve the community for their annual thanksgiving feast of hope. Volunteers at La Mesa began at 8 a.m. Thursday to start preparing hundreds of meals for local homes and organizations.

Church members say giving back is something they will continue to do for many more years to come. “It’s been a truly an amazing event,” said Pastor Brett Mitchell with La Mesa Presbyterian.

The church also held a clothes drive, providing clothing, blankets and toys for families, on this thanksgiving, they served more than 1000 people.

“It’s just such a privilege to be able to come together with folks to do something for somebody else on a day like this when a lot of us would be going home to eat big meals and it’s a gift to be able to offer something for other folks that really need it,” said Sue Joiner, a volunteer.

If you missed out, the church accepts food donations for their pantry every Monday, Wednesday, Friday.