ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some local families had an opportunity to holiday shop. They were invited to the New City Church off San Mateo to pick out gifts for discounted prices.

The church holds a “Gift Mart” which is a holiday store where community members can purchase gifts for their children.

All the gifts are donated and priced 50-80% off retail value. Organizers said it’s all about fostering a sense of community.

“Gift Mart is really about building relationships and building a stronger community. We really want to make it an experience for our families, so when they come in, we have Santa, food, things for the kids to do. It’s really a whole family experience, so the families can feel like they’re welcomed, and they’re cared for,” said Lynette Karulkar.

All proceeds go to the Shine Partnership, which helps build partnerships between churches and APS Title One schools.