Albuquerque church hosts annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community gathered together Monday to remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Grant Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted its 24th annual breakfast.

Guest speakers, church members, and a city-wide choir joined together to celebrate that the Civil Rights icon. Monday’s theme was “Keeping the Dream Alive: A Day On, Not a Day Off,” sending the message that more work still needs to be done.

“We want to bring our community together and the best way to do it is nothing other than with an event honoring the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. College scholarships were also awarded to local high school seniors.