Albuquerque church hands out 100 boxes of free food

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local organization is giving free boxes of food to those in need. One hundred people received food on Friday thanks to Metamorphi Church and Wings for LIFE International.

Still Bridge, Olive Garden, and Chipotle donated everything from milk and meat to soups. Organizers say they plan to continue collecting donations and hope to give out the boxes of food monthly.

“It’s obviously a huge need in this city. I think that’s one thing we’d like to get across as we realize it’s needed” said Metamorphi Church missions coordinator Micah Rivera. The distribution ended at 11 a.m.

