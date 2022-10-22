ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque’s Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds.

“This is an icon in Nob Hill it was designed by the renowned architect John Gaw Meem, It was built by Fred Mossman, I think it’s the only Mossman church,” Pastor Drew Henry said. Thanks to a program, it will now stay iconic for many years to come.

The church was recently awarded $200,000 under a national program that supports historic places of worship. Immanuel Presbyterian is one of 16 congregations in the U.S. that received this grant.

“It is exciting to be able to preserve this place and to share it, to keep the congregation active here, and to really open the space up so it’s a vital active part of this community,” Henry said.

A few years back the church suffered severe water damage inside and out from a hail storm in 2018. It’s left lasting mars inside the sanctuary, but the funding will fix it and give the space the important upgrades it needs. Once things are rooted, the church will not only be a place of worship but will bring the community together for music as well. The New Mexico Philharmonic will eventually call Immanuel Presbyterian its home base.

“There are other groups who perform here and we’re building this partnership with the Philharmonic to bring them home to Nob Hill,” Henry said. As soon as the funds come through, the church hopes to start the rebuilding process.