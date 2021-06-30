Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home hosting annual Open House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home is dedicated to providing the best physical, psychological, and spiritual care for school-aged children who are neglected, abused, or in need of supervision. Next month, they will be hosting an Open House for the public to attend.

Development Director Britton Pruitt talked about Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home and everything they have to offer. Their annual Open House and BBQ is Saturday, August 14, and the public is welcome to come and tour a cottage, meet the houseparents, and see how the children live. Go to acch4kids.org for more information.