ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Star Scientific, an Australian-based research company, is coming to New Mexico. The company will bring 200 jobs, the governor’s office says.

“New Mexico is on the map for companies looking for the best place to invest in clean energy solutions that drive the global economy forward,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “Star Scientific’s arrival in New Mexico is a win for the next generation of job seekers looking to make a difference.”

Star Scientific has committed negotiating for a manufacturing facility at Mesa del Sol, south of the Sunport. The company is looking for up to 50 acres of land to build research, design, testing, and manufacturing facilities, according to the governor’s office.

The company already has locations in Australia and Switzerland. They are expanding globally with research in the Philippines as well, researching ways to create electric power with minimal or no greenhouse gas emissions during power generation. They claim their “HERO” technology can replace coal-fired boilers in traditional powerplants.