ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall. They just have one problem; they can’t afford to go.

They shared what they are doing to make this dream a reality.

“Le Chanteuses” is an all-female choir group at the Public Academy for Performing Arts charter school.

Last year, the group won first place at the state of New Mexico Choir Competition. The title got them an invitation to sing at the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York.

“Being able to perform at Carnegie Hall has always been one of those things where you get told, ‘only the greats perform at Carnegie Hall,'” said choir student, Alyssa Hunter-Trujillo.

There is just one problem, they haven’t been able to raise the money needed to fund the trip. There are 40 members which are made up of students between 7th to 12th grade.

In order to pay for everyone, they need $87,000, but they’ve only raised half the amount, and time is ticking.

“It was kind of disheartening knowing that we weren’t as close as we imagined that we would’ve been,” said choir student, Madeline Smith-VanWinkle.

The choir has been fundraising since the fall. They’ve done shoe drives, sold jewelry, and even fundraised during Balloon Fiesta, but it’s still not enough.

“We’ve earned our place; we’ve earned that invitation, and money shouldn’t be the thing that stops us from getting to where we wanna be, where we wanna go,” said Hunter-Trujillo.

The director, who’s been working for 21 years, says the invitation has been a pinnacle moment for the entire choir.

“What does it mean to take them? It means everything; it means that we are competitive and willing to do the things that the bigger schools can do,” said Choir Director Edmund Torrez.

The choir has until February 1st to raise the rest of the money. They’ve set up a GoFundMe and AmazonSmile account.