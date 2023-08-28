ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than 30 years in public service, a high-ranking city official is calling it a career.

The Mayor’s Office has announced its chief administrative officer (CAO), Lawrence Rael, will retire this November.

He served in four administrations since 1990 and is the longest-serving CAO in the city’s history.

The city has already appointed a replacement, Doctor Samantha Sengel, who currently works as CNM’s vice president of workforce and community success.

There will be a two-month transition period, including a confirmation process in City Council.