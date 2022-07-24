ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a cheese lover’s dream. The Mac and Cheese Festival was back at the Veteran’s Memorial on Saturday. People enjoyed live music, craft beer, and of course, mac and cheese.

Nearly a dozen competitors gave more than 1,110 guests a taste of their food, all of them vying for first place. This year’s winner is Slate Street Billiards. They won a silver spoon and of course, bragging rights.