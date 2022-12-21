ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere.

On any given day you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his restaurant Burnt Fideo, but just a few years ago Phillips’ life looked completely different. “I was at the Storehouse down off Broadway getting food donations for me and my family; it was just a rough time,” said Phillips.

Phillips wasn’t alone. In fact, according to Feeding America, more than 200,000 New Mexicans are facing hunger. “We have a lot of families who are in need of food the Storehouse feeds 40,000 people each year,” said Phillips.

Phillips was determined to turn things around, now he says if not for that low point in his life he may have never opened his restaurant. “Three weeks later you know just with my mindset I was just thinking what can I do to get out of this and I want to get into food,” said Phillips.

He started by selling test plates and meal prepping. Then in 2020, he opened a food truck and now he has a permanent location in El Vado Motel off Central. “Everything has changed from where I was at then to where I’m at now,” said Phillips.

He says there’s no shame in asking for help and he encourages those who need it to seek it out but he’s also hopeful more people will be inspired to give. “With the holiday season I feel that if we can all pay it forward someway somehow it doesn’t have to be financially its just checking on like your neighbors and your family members,” said Phillips.

If there’s one key take away from his trials and tribulations. “Everything that I’ve been through has kind of taught me to keep on going because it’s for a greater picture,” said Phillips.

Phillips isn’t done just yet, he’s hoping to take his business one step further by franchising Burnt Fideo.