ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students from Robert F. Kennedy Charter School in Albuquerque unveiled a mural on Monday designed to bring attention to gun violence. Students worked with a local artist to design and create the mural at Shady Side Farm, where the kids have a workspace. On it, you can see extended hands, the Zia symbol, and the saying, “When you end a life, you’re ending your life too.”

It also has a skeleton and gravestones identifying some of the mass school shootings in other states and those at New Mexico schools like Washington Middle School and Aztec High School. For some, the issue is very personal. “It’s really sad to hear and see that they actually had close encounters and have lost people to gun violence, so they use art and creativity to share how gun violence has impacted their lives,” said Warren Montoya, lead facilitating artists with Murals to End Gun Violence.

After the presentation, kids watched as guns were dismantled and turned into something else. In this case, they were turned into garden tools and given to the school’s farm.