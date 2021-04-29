Albuquerque Century Rio 24 Plex and XD movie theatre to reopen Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cinemark has announced that it will be reopening its Century Rio 24 Plex and XD theatre in Albuquerque on Saturday, May 1.

The theatre will be reopening with movies including “Mortal Kombat”, “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Nobody”, “Triumph”, and more. The theatre will also be offering comeback classics for private watch parties including the films “Clue”, “Pitch Perfect”, “Knives Out”, “Spaceballs”, and others.

Tickets are now available for standard showtimes and private watch parties online and on the Cinemark app. You can book a private watch party to watch a film of your choice with a group of up to 20 starting at $99 for comeback classics and $149 for new movies.

According to a press release from Cinemark, all theatres will have enhanced sanitizing and safety measures. Employees take part in training on new protocols and will wear face masks while working and will also have a wellness check-in before every shift.

Each theatre also has a chief clean and safety monitor that will be on duty to ensure safety standards, social distancing, cleanliness, and sanitation. The company states that theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities in order to maximize social distancing.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests in the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Theatres will also have blocked seats adjacent to parties once tickets are purchased.