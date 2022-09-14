ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to support people who live with mental health and substance use issues. That is what Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery strives to do by providing peer support, safe environment and other resources.

They will be hosting their annual 5K Hero Run. Proceeds from the event will go to staff, members, and other needs of the facility. The run will take place at 8 A.M. on September 24 at UNM North Campus Golf Course. Those participating will receive an event shirt, swag bag, and other items. To learn more, visit https://www.achrnm.org/hero-run.