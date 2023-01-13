ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and the Duke city will be honoring everything he did by hosting ‘MLK 2023 Dream Weekend.” There are all sorts of events planned to commemorate MLK and all he did for society.

MLK 2023 Dream Weekend:

Friday, January 13th : ” Civil Rights Journey, Passport to Discovery” from 6:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. at The African American Performing Arts Center, 310 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108. This event is open to kids and families. This is a free event that will travel back in time through fun activities for all. They will also have living history characters portraying some of the Civil rights leaders. Free Admission, free food, and free Parking.

Saturday, January 14th : Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd at University the MLK Commemorative march will begin. At 10:00 a.m. and march from MLK & University to the Civic Plaza. After the march, there will be a commemorative program. Also, have a resource and vendor fair where there will have over 25 vendors participating.

Monday, January 23rd : The MLK Breakfast at 8:00 a.m. MLK Lunch at 12:00 will be taking place.

For more information visit nmmlksc.org.