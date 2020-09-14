Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery offers support, information through online events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery exists to acknowledge each person’s journey through their recovery, and to support those in recovery as well as the individuals who love them. As September is National Recovery Month, Serenity Mesa will be hosting its fifth Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery event with this year’s celebration being virtual.

Executive Director at Serenity Mesa, Jennifer Weiss-Burke discusses the event and what recovery means. Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery’s mission is to focus on acceptance, welcoming, and embracing all paths to recovery while building strength in communities.

Previously, Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery has held art shows, a Pow Wow, and a large Civic Plaza event in an effort to commemorate recovery and remind people that it is possible. Throughout the month, you can visit Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery’s Facebook page to take part in several online events such as a welcome address, live streams, and daily events to highlight those in recovery as well as agencies that offer support.

There is also a link to “The Anonymous People” documentary about the over 23 million Americans living in long-term recovery from drug and alcohol addictions. You can also learn about the system of treatment centers and recovery programs in the film, “Generation Found”.

If you’d like to share your story, you can share your written journey or an audio clip to Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery as they highlight stories during the month. For more information, visit abqrecovery.org where you can also find a list of resources where you can find help for addiction.

If you or a loved one are experiencing any kind of emotional crisis, mental health, or substance abuse concern you can also call the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line 24/7 at 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474).